TN State Reps recall resolution recognizing Tami Sawyer

Some Tennessee lawmakers are calling a resolution honoring Tami Sawyer and her work in the movement to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis controversial.

Thursday, Tennessee State Representatives debated on whether to reconsider the resolution which recognizes Sawyer as a 2018 Social Justice Honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and mentions her work with #TakeEmDown901--a movement to remove Confederate statues from Memphis' public parks.

The resolution was passed unanimously on the house consent agenda, but then Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Franklin) successfully motioned to recall the resolution.

"This is not the first time that we have passed a resolution then reconsidered our options," Casada said.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) was one of the many house members to speak up in support of the resolution.

"For them to recall it, I would call it a bit hypocritical," he said.

Parkinson said often representatives only see a small blurb about items on the consent agenda, but he believes opponents to the resolution may have taken issue with Sawyers political views.

Sawyer took to Facebook following the recall, calling it an act to "silence anyone who speaks out for change."

Following the heated debate, the resolution was adopted only after the co-prime sponsors were removed.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to House Majority Leader Glen Casada for an interview on the matter, but we were told he would not be available until Friday.

