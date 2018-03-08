Memphis students visit Ghana for study abroad program - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis students visit Ghana for study abroad program

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe (Source: WMC Action News 5) Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two Freedom Prep students are on their way to West Africa for Spring Break.

Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe are among 20 students who left Thursday on a 10-day global awareness trip to Ghana.

It’s all part of the One Step Initiative--an inner-city study abroad program.

Through the program, the students will immerse themselves in the country's culture and language.

They will have an opportunity to engage in academic and recreational exchanges, as well as service projects to help develop an understanding of how they can use their individual talents to better serve the Memphis community.

The students can't wait to share what they learn with their Westwood neighborhood.

Congratulations and best of luck!

