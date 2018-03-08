MS lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion laws

Mississippi lawmakers passed what could become the nation's most restrictive abortion law on Thursday. It would make the procedure illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The House voted 75-34 in favor of the measure, and Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign it. "I'm very excited about it," said Susanna Stegall, a pro-life supporter with the group 40 Days for Life. Susanna and fellow Mid-South members of the organization stand vigil outside the Planned Pare...More >>
Mississippi lawmakers passed what could become the nation's most restrictive abortion law on Thursday. It would make the procedure illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The House voted 75-34 in favor of the measure, and Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign it. "I'm very excited about it," said Susanna Stegall, a pro-life supporter with the group 40 Days for Life. Susanna and fellow Mid-South members of the organization stand vigil outside the Planned Pare...More >>
Some Tennessee lawmakers are calling a resolution honoring Tami Sawyer and her work in the movement to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis controversial. Thursday, Tennessee State Representatives debated on whether to reconsider the resolution which recognizes Sawyer as a 2018 Social Justice Honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and mentions her work with #TakeEmDown901--a movement to remove Confederate statues from Memphis' public parks. The resol...More >>
Some Tennessee lawmakers are calling a resolution honoring Tami Sawyer and her work in the movement to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis controversial. Thursday, Tennessee State Representatives debated on whether to reconsider the resolution which recognizes Sawyer as a 2018 Social Justice Honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and mentions her work with #TakeEmDown901--a movement to remove Confederate statues from Memphis' public parks. The resol...More >>
The University of Memphis held on to beat South Florida 79-77 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.More >>
The University of Memphis held on to beat South Florida 79-77 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man attacked two women with a screwdriver at an elementary school.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man attacked two women with a screwdriver at an elementary school.More >>
Two Freedom Prep students are on their way to West Africa for Spring Break. Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe are among 20 students who left Thursday on a 10-day global awareness trip to Ghana.More >>
Two Freedom Prep students are on their way to West Africa for Spring Break. Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe are among 20 students who left Thursday on a 10-day global awareness trip to Ghana.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.More >>
The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.More >>