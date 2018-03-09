Rain on the way this weekend, No tuition increase for now, IRS s - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rain on the way this weekend, No tuition increase for now, IRS scams are here

Big developments in Washington, D-C after reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to give up his nuclear program, and meet President Donald Trump Face to Face. We'll catch you up with new developments overnight on WMC5.

University of Memphis leaders anticipate there will be no tuition increase for the next school year. We'll tell what came out of a board of trustees meeting that happened this week on #wmc5.

Arlington High School students looking to enter the nursing field... can now get college credit in a nursing course... before they even graduate and a UT Martin professor could be the teacher. Details this morning on WMC5.

Watch out for the IRS scams this time of year they are everywhere. We'll tell you about the latest warning this morning.

Weather:
It's in the 30s this morning with highs in the mid 60s today with lots of sunshine. We are expecting rain this weekend. Details on that with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC5.

  MS lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion laws

    MS lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion laws

    Thursday, March 8 2018
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Mississippi lawmakers passed what could become the nation's most restrictive abortion law on Thursday. It would make the procedure illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.   The House voted 75-34 in favor of the measure, and Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign it. "I'm very excited about it," said Susanna Stegall, a pro-life supporter with the group 40 Days for Life. Susanna and fellow Mid-South members of the organization stand vigil outside the Planned Pare...

  TN State Reps recall resolution recognizing Tami Sawyer

    TN State Reps recall resolution recognizing Tami Sawyer

    Thursday, March 8 2018
    Tami Sawyer (Middle) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tami Sawyer (Middle) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Some Tennessee lawmakers are calling a resolution honoring Tami Sawyer and her work in the movement to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis controversial. Thursday, Tennessee State Representatives debated on whether to reconsider the resolution which recognizes Sawyer as a 2018 Social Justice Honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and mentions her work with #TakeEmDown901--a movement to remove Confederate statues from Memphis' public parks. The resol...

  Tigers hold on to beat USF, advance to AAC quarterfinals

    Tigers hold on to beat USF, advance to AAC quarterfinals

    Thursday, March 8 2018
    (Source: Austin McAfee, WMC Action News 5)(Source: Austin McAfee, WMC Action News 5)

    The University of Memphis held on to beat South Florida 79-77 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. 

