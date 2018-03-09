93-year-old found after hours without contact - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

93-year-old found after hours without contact

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Katherine Westfield (Source: MPD) Katherine Westfield (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 93-year-old Memphis woman was found after hours of no contact with her loved ones.

Katherine Westfield had not been seen since leaving for the grocery store Thursday afternoon.

She was found around 6 a.m. Friday. It's unclear what happened to her in the time she had not been heard from.

