University of Memphis set to begin $6M internet upgrade

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

University of Memphis is working to improve its internet.

The school is set to begin a $6 million upgrade to its computer network.

The work should improve network reliability and security and add 44 percent more wi-fi access points on campus.

The school already upgraded wi-fi in the dorms back in 2016.

