Person critical after shooting in Raleigh - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person critical after shooting in Raleigh

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was critically injured in a shooting in Memphis overnight.

The shooting happened on Joslyn Street near Craigmont Drive in the Raleigh neighborhood.

Memphis Fire Department said one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly