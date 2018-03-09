Timberlake, Biel selling $8M NYC apartment

Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are putting their New York City home on the market.

Today reports the three bedroom, three 1/2 bathroom penthouse in Manhattan is up for sale.

The condo boasts 2,598 square feet with plenty of windows and a stellar view of the New York City skyline.

In addition to the cool features in the apartment (hello, heated bathroom floors!), the building has a 24-hour doorman and concierge along with a parking garage with a private entrance, a gym/fitness center, common garden, and live-in super.

The home is on the market for $7.995 million...so if you want to live like the stars, you better save up.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.