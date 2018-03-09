Sewage spill approaches runway at General DeWitt Spain Airport

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man attacked two women with a screwdriver at an elementary school.More >>
The teams have formed, donations continue to pour in and runners are ready to participate in the Germantown Half Marathon and Mayor's Cup 5K, benefiting Special Olympics.More >>
One couple captured a special moment at a Memphis landmark, but those pictures now have Gibson's issuing a clarification.More >>
Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are putting their New York City home on the market.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
More 50,000 retweet a message of support for girl afraid to wear her "Star Wars" shirt because it was "boy stuff."More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
When Ollie is in need, Sunny never fails to come to his side. The two have been friends for nearly a decade.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
