Sewage spill approaches runway at General DeWitt Spain Airport

High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.

The floodwater knocked out power to the pumps, which caused wastewater to flow out of a pump near the airport.

The overflowing wastewater and floodwater are encroaching on the runway at the airport.

Airport officials said the airport is currently open and will remain open unless the flooding gets worse.

The runway and T-hangars are partially flooded; the terminal building and common hangars are not impacted at this time.

Airport Authority is working to quickly relocate planes that are being threatened by the flooding water.

