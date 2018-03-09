Driver crashes into Ballet Memphis after running red light

Damage left behind in front of Ballet Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A vehicle caused damage to Ballet Memphis on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Madison Avenue and Cooper Street after 11:30.

According to Memphis police officers, a silver Infiniti ran the red light, hit a black Cadillac, and swerved into the Ballet Memphis building.

Officers said the suspect ran off but was later captured.

Jordan Brown, 25, was arrested after police said he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court.

Police said Brown also had a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Brown was checked out at the hospital but is now charged with disregarding a red light, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, burglary of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

Crews worked Friday morning to clean up the mess left behind at the costume shop inside Ballet Memphis.

“Looking at the entire situation, we are very grateful that no one from Ballet Memphis was in the costume shop at the time,” Amelia Thompson with Ballet Memphis said.

The impact smashed several windows, leaving behind shattered glass and twisted metal on the new, $21 million building that opened last August.

“Just moving as quickly as possible because we're open today, business kind of as usual and we've had classes that have happened today,” Thompson said.

However, this incident hasn't changed Ballet Memphis’ thoughts on their brand-new location.

“It's just so wonderful to be in Overton Square and to be in Midtown, to really feel connected to the city,” Thompson said.

Ballet Memphis doesn't know how long the repairs will take or how much they will cost yet.

But, they don't plan on letting this damage stop their momentum after building their huge new space.

