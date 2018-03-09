5 Great Things: Students take center stage before Spring Break

Spring is in the air, but before students kicked off for Spring Break they made a huge impact on this week's 5 Great Things.

Oxford High School Theatre students performed their award-winning version of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time" as part of a fundraiser. The money raised will help the group pay for its trip to Alabama, where the students will compete in a national theatre competition.

Arkansas' Big River Trail will be getting 30 miles longer. That's 30 more miles of cycling from the end of the train at Marianna to the Arkansas Delta Heritage Trail.

Students at Nexus STEM Elementary School raised $1,821 during a six-week fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. That was $600 more than they set out to raise!

Tennessee State University Dean of the College of Engineering won a national award for his contributions to STEM education. Dr. S. Keith Hargrove is a Memphis native and new recipient of the Ivory Dome Award.

Freedom Preparatory Academy students Brayla Phillips and Cysilie Hines-Growe are among 20 students traveling to Ghana. They're on a 10-day global awareness trip, which is part of the One Step Initiative.

