WMC5 NCAA Bracket Busters

The Memphis Police Department K-9 Unit is under investigation, according to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings. A Memphis police officer was using a department canine to breed puppies which were housed at the MPD K-9 facility, according to multiple sources. In 2016, there were 16 dogs in the K-9 unit. Officers take the dogs home with them, but the highly-trained canines are considered both city property and department equipment. Director Rallings said he is disappointed. ...

