Manhunt ends in Memphis backyard

A massive manhunt came to an end in a Memphis backyard around 4 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police Department used K-9 officers, a police helicopter, and dozens of cruisers to chase and capture a murder suspect.

The suspect at one point was seen running through neighborhoods, leaping over fences.

The suspect was eventually caught off Bobolink Trail near Fletcher Creek.

MPD has not released any more details about the suspect.

