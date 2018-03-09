Manhunt for murder suspect ends in Memphis backyard

The Memphis Police Department K-9 Unit is under investigation, according to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.More >>
Memphis police said a man is accused of stabbing a woman, and he claims it's because of her sexual orientation.More >>
The Mighty Mississippi’s high water levels are finally starting to drop.More >>
A traffic stop turned into a full-blown police chase with helicopters and K-9s joining in the hunt for a murder suspect.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
