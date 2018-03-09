MLK50 grant helps elementary school build family center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of racial equality through economic equality is alive at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary School.

This school was the recipient of an MLK50 grant from the city of Memphis.

"It'll take a financial strain off parents that don't have it," parent Tina Hines said.

KIPP was selected for the work done there to align with Dr. King's mission.

With that grant, the school set out to create a Family Center.

The $5,000 went towards two washers and dryers, three laptops, and a printer.

"Being able to come fill out resumes and applications online and being able to come and do laundry--kids can came to school and they're going to have clean clothes on. That's a lot," Hines said.

"We believe that when kids have what they need they're successful," family and community engagement coordinator at KIPP, Marisa Mender, said.

The Family Center is also an example of community involvement: it's a food pantry was made possible through donations from the school's parents.

"That's what we're doing here. It's making sure our families who are experiencing inequity in Memphis are really getting all of the resources that we can possibly provide," Mender said.

