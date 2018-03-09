Construction set to begin on former Foote Homes rejuvenation project

A new mixed-income housing development is replacing the site that used to be Foote Homes. The rejuvenation project will also bring new resources and businesses to the South City area.

Last summer, crews tore down the east side of the housing area, and construction is just weeks away from beginning.

Foote Homes was the last large public housing project in Memphis. The remaining buildings are still boarded with plywood waiting to be torn down.

"Really create a viable, sustainable neighborhood because it is mixed income. And as a part of this grant, we are working directly with the former Foote residence on their goals," Ellen Eubank, project coordinator at Memphis Housing Authority, said.

Construction on the 114 two- and three-bedroom mixed income apartments on the east side begins soon. Buildings will look similar to Cleaborn Pointe which is just a few blocks away.

The apartments--which are set to open next summer--are just the beginning of the restoration to the South City neighborhood, according to Eubank.

The project is funded by a $29 million federal grant given to the city last September to transform poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

"We are really taking a comprehensive look at the entire area to make it be a neighborhood of choice for people who work, play, live in this area," Eubank said.

Those plans include possibly a grocery store, early childhood center, and more commercial businesses.

"It was a historically a vibrant and an important part of the city of Memphis. It has a rich African-American history, and we want for that to continue to be part of the neighborhood," Eubank said.

Demolition of the west side of Foote Homes starts late spring. Phase two of the project will bring 134 additional apartment units.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.