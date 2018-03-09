SCS teacher nominated for $1M global award

A $1 million prize is up for grabs, and a Shelby County Schools teacher is one of the 50 in the running.

Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School, was chosen by the Varkey Foundation as one of the finalists for the Global Teacher Prize based on her effectiveness and inspiring students to help them learn.

"I'm just nervous because I don't know what to expect when I get over there, but I know that I'm getting ready to work with some global educators, and we're going to work on how we can impact the educational system a little further," Collins said.

Out of 30,000 applicants in 173 countries, Collins was chosen as one of the 50 best educators across the globe.

The Global Teacher Prize is awarded to a teacher who made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

Now, she's preparing to head to Dubai where she'll continue to learn how to advance education throughout the world and here in the Mid-South.

Collins said she wants to share her experiences throughout the world and new perspectives with her students

"STEM gives the kids an opportunity to think critically and creatively about solving real world problems," she said. "So that they can continue to dream big and know the sky is the limit."

"I think that she deserves this award because she teaches us how to do a lot of work and she teaches us to never give up," Charlie Marble, one of Collins' students, said.

Collins leaves for Dubai on Monday, and the winner is announced on March 18.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.