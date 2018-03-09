Students organize march calling for end to school shootings

Mid-South students will be joining a national demonstration called "March for Our Lives," calling for more gun control.

Students said they want to honor the 17 students killed in Parkland, Florida.

Although they'll be out of school next week during the National Walkout Day due to spring break, they said they’ll have plenty of things planned to make sure their voices are heard.

"I just thought that could be me, or that could be my friends and it shouldn't be an issue that I should be worried about,” organizer Alyssa Keiren said.

Keiren is just one of thousands of students across the country advocating for change after the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

She and a group of about 20 other students in the Mid-South are organizing a local rally to the nationwide "March for Our lives" event on March 24.

Their message is simple--bring an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools. They'll march from Clayborn Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum.

"It makes me feel really hopeful about our future,” parent organizer Shannon Dixon said. “I knew that our youth were awesome. I knew that, but to see them in action is a privilege for me."

This isn't the only way local students want to make their voices heard. They're hoping to show support on National School Walkout Day on April 20.

"Currently we're trying to get the backing of administration on school board so that students don't have to face repercussions for speaking out against how they feel,” Keiren said.

Shelby County Schools board member Chris Caldwell shared his thoughts on social media, saying in part:

"They have a powerful voice that can effect change and I support them as they learn to put democratic principles in action."

"I think it's not an issue that anyone should be divided on and with everyone coming together it's really nice to see that it's not a Republican issue, it's not a Democrat issue, it's just an American issue," Keiren said.

SCS has not said how they'll handle the National School Walkout in April.

However, the March for our Lives event on March 24 is well underway, and students said they’re excited to advocate for change.

