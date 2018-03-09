Students organize march calling for end to school shootings

Kareem Brewton's on-the-run three-pointer at the buzzer lifted the University of Memphis past Tulsa and into the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals by a final score of 67-64.More >>
Real Estate has become a booming business in Downtown Memphis. The real estate market downtown remains hot, and apartments are often rented within a week of being on the market.More >>
Mid-South students will be joining a national demonstration called "March for Our Lives," calling for more gun control.More >>
The Memphis Police Department K-9 Unit is under investigation, according to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.More >>
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of racial equality through economic equality is alive at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary School.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
