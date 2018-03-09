MPD K-9 Unit under investigation

The Memphis Police Department K-9 Unit is under investigation, according to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.

A Memphis police officer was using a department canine to breed puppies which were housed at the MPD K-9 facility, according to multiple sources.

In 2016, there were 16 dogs in the K-9 unit. Officers take the dogs home with them, but the highly-trained canines are considered both city property and department equipment.

Director Rallings said he is disappointed.

"I'm always disappointed if there is any possibility of a police violation by our police officers," Rallings said.

There are guidelines in the Memphis Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual against officers using department property or equipment for personal use.

