MS River finally going down, but danger still remains

The Mighty Mississippi’s high water levels are finally starting to drop.

The river crested at 39.44 feet Friday and is slowly falling.

The Army Corp of Engineers said the levees, flood walls, and pump stations have all done their jobs this month.

However, they said people still need to treat the river with respect.

"It's moving 10 to 12 miles an hour, but with the force of a freight train,” Jim Pogue said. “So you might be able to stand up to 10 or 12 miles an hour water going past you, but you can't stand up to a freight train. It's a very dangerous river all the time but especially now.”

The river is expected to stay above flood stage for another week or so.

Thursday in New Orleans, the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened for the twelfth time in 90 years to help stop the river from flooding over.

