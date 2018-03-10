Review your safety checklist as we spring forward

Daylight Saving Time ends every year on the second Sunday in March. So, as we go to bed on Saturday night, we must remember to set all our clocks (that is not a cell phone) forward one hour. As we spring forward the National Safety Council says this is a good time to check a lot of the equipment that protects you and your home, and make sure it is in working order.

Smoke Alarms: Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. You are asked to test your smoke alarms every month and replace batteries at least once a year. As we spring forward it is a good idea to replace the batteries and check to make sure the alarm is in working order.

Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Carbon monoxide can leak from any fuel source that is burned in your home, the colorless, odorless, gas can be deadly if you do not have a properly working detector. The idea is the same, make sure to change the batteries in a Carbon Monoxide Detector every year and to check them each month to make sure they are in proper working order.

Family Emergency Plan: The National Safety Council recommends every family have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster or catastrophic event. Spring is a great time for families to review this plan. Also, to make a home and car emergency kit. Find out more tips from www.nsc.org.

Disposing of Unwanted Medicine: The NSC also explains when we spring forward is a good idea to get rid of unwanted medicine. They explain to find prescription drop box locations or a scheduled take-back event in the Mid-South.

Spring Cleaning: With spring closing in, those at home may want to spruce up their homes and clean. The harsh chemicals can be dangerous to pets and children. They explain to keep poisons out of reach and when not in use to safely put them in areas out of reach of children.

Window Safety: With the warmer air right around the corner, it is a time many people open windows to let fresh air into the room. Expects explain open windows, or loose window pulls can become deadly if children are not watched closely.

As we spring forward, just a few safety tips can mean a safe and fun spring for those across the Mid-South.