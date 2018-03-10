Motorcyclist critical after crashing with RV

FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night?More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot.More >>
A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department. The crash happened near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street around 8 p.m. MPD said the driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
A frantic search for a missing Memphis baby had a happy ending on Saturday.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
A woman in Walker County is lucky to be alive after she was reportedly attacked by six dogs, according to her family. The family also tells us this is apparently not the first time this has happened in that neighborhood.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
