City of Memphis expects fine for dumping waste water into MS Riv - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City of Memphis expects fine for dumping waste water into MS River

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Chris Luther
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant.

The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes.

"We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it is getting a little closer," Terry Blue, with Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority, said.

One pilot said the water levels have risen 3.6 feet in the past 24 hours and continues to rise as crews work non-stop to catch up--using a dozen pumps to dump the water directly into the Mississippi River.

The airport is open for the time being, and sandbags are in place for precaution.

"Around some critical vertical infrastructure, we have the utmost faith in the city and their efforts to hold back the water and the inflow. So we believe they will ultimately be successful, our efforts are just in case," Blue said.

City of Memphis said their waste treatment facility was built back in 1977 and is need of a major upgrade. This unprecedented situation was created with a huge surge from high river levels combined with electrical problems that caused the facility's pumps to fail.

"This represents the challenges that all of our sewer systems across the country face. I mean, we are in a similar situation with aging infrastructure, high capital costs, and high needs that have to be paid for," Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said.

The plant was already due for upgrades and now that need is greatly increased.

"This is going to need some major investments to make sure that is has another 40 years of useful life," Knecht said.

Now this emergency is a race against the clock, with airport officials holding their breath.

"When the water is gone, we'll breath a sigh of relief. Until then, we're going to keep working until every last gallon is out of here," Blue said.

The city expects to receive a fine for dumping untreated waste water directly into the Mississippi River on top of an expected $10 to $20 million spent to get rid of the water and fix the issue.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Snow flurries possible Sunday night

    FIRST ALERT: Snow flurries possible Sunday night

    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:08:16 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night? 

    More >>

    FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night? 

    More >>

  • Suspect in custody after stabbing, carjacking in Cordova

    Suspect in custody after stabbing, carjacking in Cordova

    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:06:51 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot.  

    More >>

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot.  

    More >>

  • City of Memphis expects fine for dumping waste water into MS River

    City of Memphis expects fine for dumping waste water into MS River

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:16:23 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...

    More >>

    A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:01:25 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly