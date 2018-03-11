Suspect in custody after stabbing, carjacking in Cordova

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple people were stabbed in Cordova.

The crimes happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kroger and McDonald's near Macon and Houston Levee.

The 21-year-old suspect stabbed a teen as he was leaving Kroger.

"How are you going to guard against something like this? The guy walked up behind some guy walking out of the story and stabbed him with a butcher knife just coming out of Kroger," Shelby County Sheriff PIO Earle Farrell said.

He then went to McDonald's where he stabbed another victim and carjacked an Infiniti from a different victim.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was driving on Walnut Grove near Hope Church when he drove towards the security guards who were assisting with traffic.

One guard fired at the suspect disabling the vehicle.

"He wouldn't pull over. And there were a number of cars behind him," Farrell said.

Memphis Police Department chased and caught the suspect near Southern and Greer where he flipped the stolen vehicle after turning down a dead end road.

"I just heard a big boom and I came to the door, and I just seen the truck on it's side and the street full of police. He didn't have a chance to run. He came out the top of the window. The dog had went in and brought him out," a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

SCSO doesn't yet know why the suspect did any of this. The motive is still under investigation.

"I'm just glad y'all got him because if it had been on a day when it had been hot, my grandkids be outside, everybody be outside--especially the little ones out there, and they could have been playing right out there and the car could have come up in the yard," neighbor Lela Batts said.

SCSO said the suspect was not harmed and is still being questioned. His identity has not been released yet.

