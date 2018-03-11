Suspect in custody after stabbing, carjacking in Cordova

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple people were stabbed in Cordova.

The crimes happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kroger and McDonald's near Macon and Houston Levee.

The 21-year-old suspect stabbed a teen as he was leaving Kroger.

He then went to McDonald's where he stabbed another victim and carjacked a vehicle from a different victim.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was driving on Walnut Grove near Hope Church when he drove towards the security guards who were assisting with traffic.

One guard fired at the suspect disabling the vehicle.

Memphis Police Department chased and caught the suspect near Southern and Greer where he flipped the stolen vehicle.

