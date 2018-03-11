FIRST ALERT: Snow flurries possible Sunday night - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By Nick Gunter, Meteorologist
Say it isn’t snow? Well for some of you who want another taste of winter, you will get your chance to possibly see the white stuff. Locations in Dyer, Lauderdale, and Crockett counties could see a quick burst of wintery precipitation tonight, although no major impacts are expected.

The area of low pressure that brought us rain and storms during the overnight period is quickly moving into the Tennessee River valley and eastward. This will surge much cooler air into the Mid-South during the day and overnight.

The windy north winds filtering in the colder air has caused a wind advisory to be activated until Monday morning for the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing area.

With cold air in place and left-over moisture from this low-pressure system moving into the region tonight, locations in far Northwest Tennessee will get a chance to see some snow flurries tonight into tomorrow morning.

At first rain is expected to mix with snow, as the temperatures fall into the middle 30s it is then expected to change into all snow. Temperatures will remain key as to if this changeover happens.

Snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Remember to drive with care as you head to work and school on Monday morning.

