2 teen girls from MS missing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Alissa Brown (Left) and Lilly Main (Right) (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Department) Alissa Brown (Left) and Lilly Main (Right) (Source: Benton County Sheriff's Department)
BENTON CO., MS (WMC) -

Two teen girls from Mississippi are missing.

Benton County Sheriff's Department said Lilly Main, 14, and Alissa Brown, 16, were last seen leaving a home on Jeffries City Road near Lamar, MS in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on March 10.

Main is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with grayish blue eyes, black hair (she may be wearing a long black wig), and blue braces. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and denim skirt.

Brown is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with braids and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and denim shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Main and/or Brown, contact Benton County Sheriff's Department at 662-224-8941 or 662-224-894.

