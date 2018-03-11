2 teen girls from MS missing

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot.More >>
Two teen girls from Mississippi are missing. Benton County Sheriff's Department said Lilly Main, 14, and Alissa Brown, 16, were last seen leaving a home on Jeffries City Road near Lamar, MS in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on March 10. Main is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with grayish blue eyes, black hair (she may be wearing a long black wig), and blue braces. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and denim skirt. Brown is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, ...More >>
FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night?More >>
A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department. The crash happened near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street around 8 p.m. MPD said the driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
