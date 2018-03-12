New AR law requires schools to hang 'In God We Trust' posters

A man is in jail, facing a lengthy list of charges after a crime spree included multiple stabbings in Cordova.More >>
A man is in jail, facing a lengthy list of charges after a crime spree included multiple stabbings in Cordova.More >>
A national group is standing in opposition of a Tennessee bill that would impact hairstylists.More >>
A national group is standing in opposition of a Tennessee bill that would impact hairstylists.More >>
Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying posters with the motto "In God We Trust."More >>
Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying posters with the motto "In God We Trust."More >>
FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night?More >>
FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries possible Sunday night?More >>
A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...More >>
A bold plan to pump sewage water into the Mississippi River is underway in Memphis. It's part of an effort to deal with a massive overflow near the Dewitt Spain Airport thanks to multiple failures at a treatment plant. The water level is a mix of one part untreated waste and five parts river. It continues to rise--flowing up out of manholes. "We do not have water on the runway, or at the hangers yet, but as you can see from some of the efforts around the airport, it i...More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody.More >>
Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>