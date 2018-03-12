New AR law requires schools to hang 'In God We Trust' posters

Some Arkansas public schools will begin displaying posters with the motto "In God We Trust."

A new law required schools to display posters with the motto, as well as U.S. and Arkansas state flags, if the posters are donated.

Opponents to the new law said the state is using the artwork to promote Christianity and violates the first amendment.

The law states the posters can be put in each public classroom, library, or any public building that's maintained using state money.

