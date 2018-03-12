'Unnecessary barriers:' National barber group in opposition of TN bill

A national group is standing in opposition of a Tennessee bill that would impact hairstylists.

The National Association of Barber Boards of America wrote a letter to state lawmakers that said the Tennessee Cosmetology and Barbering Act would create "unnecessary barriers" to someone with a license who wants to move their practice to another state.

The act would repeal license requirement for natural hair stylists and unify barbering and cosmetology into one licensed trade.

Multiple barber boards in other states have already said people with a hybrid license would not be allowed to practice.

