Author using afro puffs to promote literacy

Don't allow idle time to get the best of your children during Spring Break. Allow time to pass by at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for a anti-bullying, self-esteem worthy, musical filled literacy party.

Author of "I Am A Natural Cutie" Pam Brown is focusing on teaching young girls to love themselves regardless of what others say or think of them. The 'Puff Party' will address bullying while promoting self-love. It will also be an opportunity for young girls, ages 6 -12, to learn how to style their hair in 'puff' pigtails or other afro-puff styles.

The hour will be filled with story time, musical performances, and a photo booth with the character from the book, Phoenix.

Join in the literacy party, Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. It will be held inside the Children's Department.

Everyone is encouraged to rock their biggest afro puffs.

