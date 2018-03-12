Study ranks college basketball fans

With March Madness arriving, to get hoops lovers psyched for this magical time of year the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans.



To find 2018’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 280 cities using nine key metrics. The categories range from the number of teams per city, to the winning percentage of each team, to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.



Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

Chapel Hill, NC Lawrence, KS Los Angeles, CA Durham, NC Lexington, KY Philadelphia, PA Storrs, CT Bloomington, IN East Lansing, MI College Park, MD



Best vs. Worst

The Villanova Wildcats have the highest current winning percentage among college basketball teams, 89.35%, which is 5.3 times higher than the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, the team with the lowest at 16.87%.

Hamilton, New York, has the least expensive season tickets, starting at $45, 24.4 times less than a season of hoops in Lexington, Kentucky ($1,100).

Thanks to John Wooden and UCLA, Los Angeles is home to the country’s most national championship banners (11), while Philadelphia has the most regular season titles (105).

