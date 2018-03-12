4 arrested in armed robbery ring that targeted drug dealers

Four men were arrested and charged in a robbery ring that stole from drug dealers around Memphis.

U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant said investigators with Memphis Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Shelby County Sheriff's Office looked into the robbery crew for four months.

The robbers targeted drug dealers in order to steal their cash and their drugs. The robbers then planned to resale the drugs.

The crimes the robbers are accused of committing include aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder. A 52-year-old woman was killed during one of the robberies.

"They are terrorizing our communities. They are committing violent crimes with firearms that involve serious bodily injury and death," Dunavant said.

Investigators seized several guns, $2,000 in cash, and 28 grams of cocaine when arresting the suspects.

Dunavant said this type of investigation is part of the DOJs efforts to crack down on violent crime in the Mid-South.

"We're going to be aggressive, we're going to be relentless, and we're going to be comprehensive," Dunavant said. "What you can see is that we've identified and we've now charged four of the most violent people in our community, who had no problem using firearms to shoot people, shoot at people, carjack people, rob people, and ultimately cause the death of one victim."

The arrested suspects face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, but they could face as much as life in prison. Their identities are as follows:

Marcus Danner, 38, of Memphis

Quintez Agnew, 33, of Memphis

Shuntario Johnson, 37, of Memphis

John Lott, 29, Memphis

