Man arrested for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man is behind bars accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Arnold is charged with one count of aggravated rape and one count of rape.

The victim told police that the crime happened two months ago at her home.

The victim became pregnant as a result of the rape and then suffered a miscarriage.

She told police the identity of the man responsible for raping her. When officers arrived at his house, they found him hiding in his attic.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.