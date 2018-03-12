Trial of former pastor could start this summer

A former Mid-South worship leader stands accused of raping two underage boys.

A former Mid-South pastor accused of raping two underage boys has been arrested, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Former Atoka pastor arrested for rape of 2 underage boys

A former Mid-South pastor who faces sexual abuse charges could go to trial this year.

Ronnie Gorton is accused of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, rape, sexual battery by and authority figure, enticing a child to buy alcohol, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gorton used to be pastor at Awakening Church in Atoka--the church is now closed and has a "For Lease" sign in front of it.

Gorton appeared before a judge March 12. Experts said his trial could begin as early as July.

