Trial of former pastor could start this summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ronnie Gorton (Source: Tipton County Sheriff's Office) Ronnie Gorton (Source: Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
ATOKA, TN (WMC) -

A former Mid-South pastor who faces sexual abuse charges could go to trial this year.

Ronnie Gorton is accused of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, rape, sexual battery by and authority figure, enticing a child to buy alcohol, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gorton used to be pastor at Awakening Church in Atoka--the church is now closed and has a "For Lease" sign in front of it.

Gorton appeared before a judge March 12. Experts said his trial could begin as early as July.

