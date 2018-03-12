TN ranked as 10th worst state for fraud crimes

Tennesseans lost $13.7 million in 2017 because of fraud and fraud-related crimes, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC said Memphis saw the most fraud in the state, followed by Chattanooga. In fact, Memphis ranked as the 18th worst city in the country for fraud. Tennessee ranked as the 10th worst state for fraud.

The statistics came from complaints filed with the FTC, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“The FTC’s report shines a light on the hurtful impact of scam artists on hard-working Tennessee consumers,” said TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “We hope Tennesseans will use the findings in this report as an opportunity to renew their efforts to protect their families from fraud. If consumers believe they have been the victim of fraud, they should contact local law enforcement agencies and report the incident. Additionally, they can file a complaint through the Division of Consumer Affairs.”

The FTC report noted that complaints about debt collectors were the most frequently reported complaint in Tennessee.

