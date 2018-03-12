Short film highlighting Memphis BBQ looks to attract summer travelers

One of the BBQ plates highlighted in Memphis Que (Source: YouTube)

Hollywood Director Craig Brewer's newest project is a short film focusing on his Bluff City hometown's pride and joy – barbecue!

The film is called Memphis Que.

According to the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau, the idea was born out of Brewer's own barbecue debate experience while on jury duty.

The rollout is timed to coincide with spring break as people turn their attention to summer vacation plans.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.