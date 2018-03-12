Bomb squad, hazmat crews called to Midtown home

A Memphis woman spent weeks in a coma after being stabbed multiple times in her own home. Now she's speaking out about the big problem police are having to solve this case months after the crime.More >>
A Memphis woman spent weeks in a coma after being stabbed multiple times in her own home. Now she's speaking out about the big problem police are having to solve this case months after the crime.More >>
Police officers shut down a street in Midtown as they investigate explosive items found inside a home.More >>
Police officers shut down a street in Midtown as they investigate explosive items found inside a home.More >>
Crews have made some progress fixing the pumps at the sewage treatment plant north of Downtown Memphis.More >>
Crews have made some progress fixing the pumps at the sewage treatment plant north of Downtown Memphis.More >>
A Memphis couple has been arrested after officers found marijuana at their residence while responding to a domestic violence call.More >>
A Memphis couple has been arrested after officers found marijuana at their residence while responding to a domestic violence call.More >>
Memphis Police Department confirmed one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Oak Court Mall last week.More >>
Memphis Police Department confirmed one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Oak Court Mall last week.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>