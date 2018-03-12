Tubby Smith to meet with U of M about basketball team's performance

Memphis Tigers' head basketball coach is set to meet with university leaders amid serious questions about his future.

Tubby Smith just wrapped up his second season as the head coach of the Tigers men's basketball team. It was his second season of not making it into any postseason tournament.

The Tigers did finish this year better than expected, but it still was not enough to get the team an invite to the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

It's the fourth year in a row that Memphis has failed to appear in a postseason tournament.

Smith is scheduled to meet with University of Memphis leaders Tuesday afternoon to have his job performance reviewed.

Rumors have been swirling in Memphis and across the country--thanks to a report from Gary Parish--that former Tigers star Penny Hardaway wants the head coaching job.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.