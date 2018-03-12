1 of 5 arrested in Oak Court Mall shooting

Memphis Police Department confirmed one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Oak Court Mall last week.

Tyquan Quinn, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are still searching for the remaining four suspects in this case.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.