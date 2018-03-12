1 of 5 arrested in Oak Court Mall shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 of 5 arrested in Oak Court Mall shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tyquan Quinn, 18 (Source: MPD) Tyquan Quinn, 18 (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department confirmed one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Oak Court Mall last week

Tyquan Quinn, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Police are still searching for the remaining four suspects in this case. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

