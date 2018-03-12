Woman stabbed multiple times searching for attackers

A Memphis woman spent weeks in a coma after being stabbed multiple times in her own home.

Now she's speaking out about the big problem police are having to solve this case months after the crime.

The vicious attack happened last year, and she is hoping new publicity will help police bring the criminals to justice.

"When they found me, I had one shoe on and no clothes on and I was bleeding to death," Kim Murrell said.

That's what Memphis police saw in September last year when they walked into Murrell's Sherwood Forrest home.

She said she had just left her home with her service dog Oreo Cookie when she realized she forgot her wallet and went back to her house.

"I surprised the people who broke into my house,” Murrell said.

Murrell said four men she did not recognize were in her house, demanding to know where the drugs were.

"They thought because I had lupus I had all of my drugs in my house, but I didn't," Murrell said.

She said they attacked her.

"They strangled me pulled my hair out,” Murrell said. “Thank God they didn't rape me."

She said they also stabbed her numerous times with knives she uses to make canes.

"I was bleeding from all over,” Murrell said.

Neighbors knew something was wrong because Oreo Cookie was running around. He had jumped out of the car window.

She spent four months in the hospital, with the first few weeks in a coma.

Murrell can't identify her attackers.

"I don't remember anything about the attack,” Murrell said.

But Murrell knows what she wants to happen to her attackers.

"I don't want these people doing this to anybody else,” Murrell said. “I don't. They need to be caught."

Unfortunately, since she does not remember her attackers there is no description. If you know who the attackers are call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

