Couple arrested on drug, domestic assault charges

A Memphis couple has been arrested after officers found marijuana at their residence while responding to a domestic violence call.

MPD said Kayla Hardin, 25, called police to her home and said that her fiancé, 27-year-old James Chapman, had beaten her for approximately 20 minutes.

When police got to the residence, Chapman was gone. A medical crew arrived and treated Hardin’s injuries. She also refused to be transported to the hospital.

While police were inside the house, they saw multiple rifles, what appeared to be pipe bombs, and other weapons in plain view. They also saw what appeared to be a marijuana lab and liquid THC.

Hardin told police she and Chapman had been hanging out at a neighbor’s house with their children, one they had together and one she had prior to their relationship, before the fight.

When they got home, she said she put the children to bed and joined Chapman in the living room. She then picked up his phone and started going through it.

Hardin said messages showed two women had been flirting with him, and she confronted him. Chapman got angry, and they started arguing. He then attacked her and threatened to kill her if she left.

She told police she took the child she had with him and was eventually able to escape and called police.

As police investigated the scene, they also found three leafy plants that appeared to be marijuana hanging in the closet of the children’s room. Police also found three glass bongs and more marijuana in the trunk of Chapman's vehicle.

Hardin was arrested and charged with manufacturing drug paraphernalia, manufacturing a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm during the commission or attempting to commit a dangerous felony.

Chapman has been charged with domestic assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.