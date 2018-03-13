Bucks hand Grizzlies 18th straight loss

Seventeen losses in a row is no fun for anybody, but for the Memphis Grizzlies, building for the future is job one.

The Grizz hosted the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night at FedExForum.

Giannis is exactly the type of player Memphis needs, a two-time All-Star starter who brings excitement to the court.

Antetokoumpo was wheeling and dealing with 20 points and 6 rebounds..

The Grizzlies started out hot and made it a game, for a half.

Marc Gasol played it tough, going to work in the paint. Big Spain came up with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks, the 2nd-round draft pick from Oregon, has broken through the rookie wall, showing consistency on the scoring front. Brooks finished with 16 points.

But it was the Bucks' Brandon Jennings who stole the show.

The former Milwaukee lottery pick has had knee injuries curtailed his career, sending him to China for a comeback.

He's back with the Bucks on a 10-day contract and puts up a near-triple double with 16 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds in just 24 minutes.

Bucks beat the Grizzlies 121-103. Make it 18 in a row for Memphis.

The Grizz next host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at FedExFourm.

