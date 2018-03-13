Bulldogs. Lady Vols back in Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA Tournament gets underway this weekend.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a number one seed and will host the Starkville Regional.
The 32-1 Bullies get 16th seed Nicholls State in the opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Hump.
Nicholls State is the Southland Conference Champion.
And the Lady Vols have Tennessee are back in the Big Dance as a number 3 seed.
The Lady Vols will play 14th seed Liberty on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Lexington, KY.
Tennessee has been in the Women's NCAA Tourney every year since it began in 1982.
