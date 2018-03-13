Stolen car with 7 teens inside flips after low-speed chase

A car full of teens flipped over after a low-speed chase through a neighborhood near Southwind High School on Tuesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a chase that never reached high speeds.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said the chase never went above 25 miles per hour.

There were 7 teens in the car, according to Farrell: two 13-year-old girls, four 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old driver.

The car eventually collided with another on Berkley Woods Drive before 4 a.m., flipping the car full of teens and sending the driver to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Deputies said the vehicle was stolen, and the driver will be charged with auto theft.

Two BB guns were also found in the car and confiscated.

