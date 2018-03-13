Christian Brothers baseball player suspended for racial slur that kickstarted brawl

Christian Brothers University took action after a member of its baseball team escalated a brawl during a game with LeMoyne-Owen College by using a racial slur.

The fight started when an umpire called excessive contact by a LeMoyne-Owen baserunner caught in a rundown.

Two LOC players and one CBU player were then ejected for fighting.

CBU Athletic Director Brian Summers said one of his players yelled a racial slur at a LeMoyne-Owen player, which led to both benches being cleared as a brawl ensued.

Summers said his school does not tolerate unsportsmanlike conduct, and had the following to say about the brawl:

After the game, I personally apologized to LeMoyne-Owen's head coach Marcus Smith and the home plate umpire Robert Hill. CBU head coach Lee Parks did the same. We began an investigation of the incident on game day and documentation of the event was shared at that time with LOC. That information was also shared with the NCAA Division II national coordinator of baseball officials. President John Smarrelli Jr. was also notified. The CBU player in question was given the mandatory 4-game suspension for his ejection. He is expected to apologize to his fellow teammates, to LeMoyne-Owen, and to the home plate umpire. Coach Parks and Coach Smith communicated this past weekend and have arranged a time for the CBU player to apologize in person to LOC’s team. CBU’s Associate Vice President for Student Life has been notified as has the Dean of Students, and they have initiated an internal Title VII investigation. They will also see that additional training and education related to racial equality and inclusion is conducted for this CBU student and the other team members.

Summers said while he regrets the brawl happened, he hopes it can be a learning experience for students.

