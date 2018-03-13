Man arrested for DUI with 6-year-old son in car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for DUI with 6-year-old son in car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Seandell Williams (Source: SCSO) Seandell Williams (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars after deputies said he was driving drunk with his young son in the car.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Seandell Williams around 3:30 Sunday morning when they found him going just 30 miles per hour on Highway 385.

Deputies said Williams had an open container of vodka in the vehicle and his 6-year-old son was not wearing a seat belt.

Williams is charged with DUI and child abuse/neglect.

