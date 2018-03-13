Study ranks best cities for St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $5.9 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, along with some statisticis about the holiday in its St. Patrick’s Day infographic.



To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities in 17 categories, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day, to weather forecast.



Top 10 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

Chicago, IL Boston, MA Philadelphia, PA Buffalo, NY New York, NY San Francisco, CA Fort Collins, CO Tampa, FL Madison, WI Pittsburgh, PA



To view the full report and see how Mid-South cities rank, click here.



St. Patrick’s Day Facts

819%: Increase in Guinness consumption on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (152.5% more beer is sold overall)

$1.3 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold

$5.9 Billion: Amount that will be spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2018 ($40 per person celebrating)

33.1 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 7 times Ireland's population



For the full infographic, click here.

