Items found near dead newborn AR twins could help identify person responsible

The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have determined the approximate ages of the two babies found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas on Friday.

Investigators have determined the approximate ages of the two babies found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas on Friday.

Sheriff: Infants found in suitcase at least 32 weeks along

Sheriff: Infants found in suitcase at least 32 weeks along

Investigators are still searching for leads after newborn twins were found in a suitcase in a ditch in Cross County, Arkansas.

Investigators are still searching for leads after newborn twins were found in a suitcase in a ditch in Cross County, Arkansas.

Some items found at the place twin babies were found dead may help investigators identify and find the person responsible for their deaths.

Cross County Sheriff's Office is still in need of leads after newborn twins were discovered in a suitcase on the side of the road in Arkansas.

Sheriff JR Smith is asking for the public’s help. If you know of anyone who was recently pregnant, but is no longer and doesn’t appear to have a child, contact investigators at 870-238-5700.

Three items found at the same place the children's bodies were found may assist deputies with finding the mother: red Polo pants with elastic waistband, a purple Hi-Pak suitcase with a semi-hard top, and an orange bag with "Tigers 3" embroidered on the side.

If you recognize any of these items, call Cross County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.