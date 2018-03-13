Items found near dead newborn AR twins could help identify perso - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Items found near dead newborn AR twins could help identify person responsible

(Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (WMC) -

Some items found at the place twin babies were found dead may help investigators identify and find the person responsible for their deaths.

Cross County Sheriff's Office is still in need of leads after newborn twins were discovered in a suitcase on the side of the road in Arkansas.

Sheriff JR Smith is asking for the public’s help. If you know of anyone who was recently pregnant, but is no longer and doesn’t appear to have a child, contact investigators at 870-238-5700.

Three items found at the same place the children's bodies were found may assist deputies with finding the mother: red Polo pants with elastic waistband, a purple Hi-Pak suitcase with a semi-hard top, and an orange bag with "Tigers 3" embroidered on the side.

If you recognize any of these items, call Cross County Sheriff's Office.

