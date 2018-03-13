Memphis BBQ legend dies at 55

A big name in Memphis barbecue died Sunday night at his home.

Mark Neely, who operated Neely's Bar-B-Que on Mr. Moriah Road for nearly two decades, died at the age of 55, according to Jim Neely.

Mark was a nephew of barbecue legend Jim Neely--of Neely's Interstate Bar-B-Q.

Mark and his brothers grew up in Whitehaven. They all went to Melrose High School. They opened their first barbecue restaurant in Memphis in 1988.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.