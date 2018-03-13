Playhouse founder retires following investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

Circuit Playhouse founder Jackie Nichols retired Monday following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Nichols, 70, founded The Circuit Playhouse in 1969 and spearheaded the creation of Playhouse on the Square. He served as an executive producer for Playhouse on the Square prior to his retirement.

A social media post recently accused Nichols of sexual harassment several decades ago.

Nichols denies the accusations and does not currently face any criminal charges related to them.

He voluntarily and temporarily stepped down from his board position at Circuit Playhouse in January when Playhouse announced an investigation into the allegations.

Monday, Nichols released the following statement to the Playhouse on the Square Board of Directors:

Dear Members of the Playhouse on the Square Board of Directors: My colleagues and I founded this company 49 years ago because we loved great theatre and we believed that our hometown of Memphis deserved a place where great theatre would thrive. In the last several decades, Playhouse on the Square has evolved from this simple notion into one of the most successful performing arts organizations in the country, with annual gross revenues approaching $3-million and more than 40,000 audience members attending our 16 yearly productions. Our education and professional training programs have given rise to multiple generations of performers, designers, administrators, and artists of all disciplines. From our home in Overton Square, we have driven a modern renaissance of Midtown and now anchor one of the most successful economic and community development projects of the last several years. I am proud of what we have built together.

The company has named Michael Detroit the new executive producer. Detroit has been with the theatre for 20 years.

